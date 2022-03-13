Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,999,000 after buying an additional 139,464 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Shares of REGN traded up $12.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $642.58. The stock had a trading volume of 803,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,835. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.60 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.12. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,341 shares of company stock worth $7,606,163 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

