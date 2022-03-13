Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $152.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a 200 day moving average of $160.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

