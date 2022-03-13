31,174 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.15. 33,712,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

