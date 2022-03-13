Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PPL by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PPL by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,208,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 799,735 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in PPL by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in PPL by 63.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 146,688 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,796. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

