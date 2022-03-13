Latitude Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $322.38 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $515.14 and its 200 day moving average is $503.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

