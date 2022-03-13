354 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 354 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $527.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $322.38 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.35. The company has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

