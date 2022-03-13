Latitude Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,620. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

