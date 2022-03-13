Latitude Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 97,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

SCZ traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. 3,037,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,620. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

