Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $280.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,856. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.15. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $264.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.