Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Increases By 120.2%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KRMA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. 14,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

