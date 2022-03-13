Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Increases By 120.2%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the February 13th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
KRMA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. 14,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,300. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $34.92.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.
