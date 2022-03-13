Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $280.76. 2,007,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $264.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.70 and a 200-day moving average of $316.15.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

