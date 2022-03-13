Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691. Moringa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Moringa Acquisition by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Moringa Acquisition by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 479,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

