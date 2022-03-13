Grand Central Investment Group Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grand Central Investment Group reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 3.3% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.32.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,048,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,126. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.87. The company has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $198.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

