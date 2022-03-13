MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MITC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,072. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. MeaTech 3D has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MeaTech 3D by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

