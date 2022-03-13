$0.04 EPS Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Edap Tms reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 50,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Edap Tms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

