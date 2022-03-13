Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. 23,695,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,628,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

