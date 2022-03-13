Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

HIMX stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $10.54. 2,137,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,622. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.