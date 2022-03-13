Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
HIMX stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $10.54. 2,137,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,622. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.
About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
