Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $267.61 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $267.61 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00389848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00076011 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00096515 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,816,181 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.