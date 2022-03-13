Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Price Target at $32.67

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HR. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,014. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

