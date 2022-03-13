Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,450,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

