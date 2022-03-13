Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,971 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.89. 2,372,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,987. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

