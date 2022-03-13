Brokerages Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $38.73

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,485. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TripAdvisor by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,688 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

