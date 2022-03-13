Brokerages Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target at $38.73

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.73.
TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,485. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.
In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,935,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TripAdvisor by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,688 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
About TripAdvisor (Get Rating)
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
