Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Gildan Activewear also reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.