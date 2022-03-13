Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $723,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.67. 6,771,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,567,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

