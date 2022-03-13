Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Declines By 48.2%

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the February 13th total of 122,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO Martin A. Lehr purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $41,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

CNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CNTX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $1.82. 184,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,388. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

