Stuart Taylor Sells 4,265 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95.
Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$46.82. 2,653,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,763. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$34.89 and a 52 week high of C$48.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.38.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.63%.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
Featured Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.