Stuart Taylor Sells 4,265 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$46.82. 2,653,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,763. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$34.89 and a 52 week high of C$48.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

