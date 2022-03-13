Short Interest in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Increases By 150.0%

CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWAU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,068,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000.

Get CHW Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHWAU remained flat at $$10.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. CHW Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.