Short Interest in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Increases By 150.0%

CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWAU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,068,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHWAU remained flat at $$10.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299. CHW Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHW Acquisition (CHWAU)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for CHW Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHW Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.