Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.02. 19,584,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. The stock has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

