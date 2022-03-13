Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $827,000 Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $47.09. 1,494,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.