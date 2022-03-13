Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $12.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,017.40. 360,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,378.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,368.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

