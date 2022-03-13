CX Institutional Buys 2,979 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 499.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 112.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $22.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $416.38. 4,433,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.83. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $415.43 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

