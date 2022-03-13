Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.210-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.46 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.63.

Repligen stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.02. The company had a trading volume of 271,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,054. Repligen has a 12-month low of $156.27 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average is $247.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

