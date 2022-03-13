QuarkChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.72 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $96.71 million and $1.72 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003612 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033797 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00105082 BTC.
QuarkChain Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “
QuarkChain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.