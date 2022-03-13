ZENZO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $261.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $266,466.70 and approximately $261.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00181906 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.00360112 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.