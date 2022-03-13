Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $471,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,003,000 after acquiring an additional 139,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.22. 609,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,455. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

