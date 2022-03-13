iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Decreased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,847 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS MTUM traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $152.33. 1,001,343 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.