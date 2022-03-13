Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Target Price at $11.21

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AXL remained flat at $$8.40 during trading on Thursday. 2,273,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.26 million, a P/E ratio of 280.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.33. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

