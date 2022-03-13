Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in American Tower by 130.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after buying an additional 393,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 19.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,430,000 after buying an additional 332,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.27.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,244. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.41 and a 200 day moving average of $266.44. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $212.28 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

