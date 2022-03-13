Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,544,000 after buying an additional 242,824 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

