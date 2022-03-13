Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $12.95 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,713,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.87. The stock had a trading volume of 451,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.18 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

