Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $170.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

