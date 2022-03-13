Atlas Brown Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,117,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average is $200.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

