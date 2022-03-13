Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Short Interest Down 55.3% in February

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the February 13th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Midatech Pharma by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

MTP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 87,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Midatech Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

