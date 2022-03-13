Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the February 13th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 438,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $50.21. 201,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,568. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $63.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

