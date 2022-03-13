InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 450 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $3,495,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

