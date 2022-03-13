Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,042 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.