Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

DGX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,784. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.07 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

