Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. 433,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $40.01.

