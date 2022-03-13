Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 265.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,111. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

