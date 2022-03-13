Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,770. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.09 and its 200-day moving average is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $253.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.